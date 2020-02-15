Advertisement

Caroline Flack in pictures: The Strictly winner who sparkled as a reality TV host

Caroline Flack attending the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2014. Credit: PA

Caroline Flack, who was found dead early on Saturday, was a well-known face to ITV audiences, working on spin-off shows for The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here before hosting ITV2’s Love Island for five seasons.

In 2014 she won Strictly Come Dancing and went on to become one of the most recognisable faces in British television.

Here we look back at some of the best photos from her career.

Caroline Flack at the Love Island Live photocall. Credit: PA
Caroline Flack at the Kerrang Awards in 2008. Credit: PA
Prior to becoming a household name, Caroline Flack had presenting jobs on E4 Music and on the CBBC channel. Credit: PA
Caroline Flack with Olly Murs in 2015. Credit: PA
Caroline Flack dances with Pasha Kovalev on the way to winning Strictly Come Dancing 2015 Credit: PA
Flack driving Simon Cowell to the X Factor auditions at Wembley Arena. Credit: PA
At the ITV Gala at the London Palladium in 2015. Credit: PA
Nick Grimshaw and Flack at the X Factor auditions in 2015. Credit: PA
Flack and Kovalev dancing during dress rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. Credit: PA
ofessor Green and Flack arrive for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. Credit: PA
Flack with Matt Richardson arrive at the X Factor auditions in 2013. Credit: PA
Flack and Joe Swash perform The Black Eyed Peas’ My Humps. Credit: PA
On the catwalk during the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show hosted by Naomi Campbell in 2015. Credit: PA
Flack at the Fashion Awards 2017. Credit: PA