Caroline Flack in pictures: The Strictly winner who sparkled as a reality TV host

Caroline Flack, who was found dead early on Saturday, was a well-known face to ITV audiences, working on spin-off shows for The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here before hosting ITV2’s Love Island for five seasons.

In 2014 she won Strictly Come Dancing and went on to become one of the most recognisable faces in British television.

Here we look back at some of the best photos from her career.