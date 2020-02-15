Low-level offenders swap prosecution for rehab in Durham scheme

Experts say a pioneering rehabilitation scheme by Durham Police could significantly affect the justice system after a trial run reduced reoffending rates among criminals. The Guardian reports that the experiment, known as Checkpoint, allows criminals convicted of offences such as burglary and assault to avoid prosecution if they complete certain rehabilitation programmes. The first results of the trial, which tracked 519 offenders over two years, found a 15% drop in reoffending for those who took part in the initiative compared with those who chose not to participate. Only 6% of the 2,660 offenders involved in the trial have reoffended.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

At least five other police forces, including Surrey and Cornwall, are believed to be considering introducing the scheme. The results are part of a University of Cambridge study into whether so-called “soft justice” initiatives are successful in reducing crime and cutting costs. Durham Chief Constable Jo Farrell told the paper the scheme was aimed at helping break “the cycle” for people charged with low-level offences such as shoplifting or drug possession. “This isn’t about trying to do things on the cheap or divert people away from court or prison,” she said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.