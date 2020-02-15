UK faces storm battering for second weekend in a row

The UK is braced for widespread weather disruption for the second weekend in a row as Storm Dennis sweeps in.

Heavy rain and strong winds are due to strike the country from Saturday morning and are likely to affect transport links and trigger floods.

Wind speeds are forecast to reach 70mph along coastlines while some parts of the country could witness up to 120mm (4.7in) of rain.

Experts have warned that conditions amount to a “perfect storm” with hundreds of homes at risk of flooding.

The Met Office has issued eight weather warnings covering most of the UK this weekend.