Coronavirus death toll in mainland China rises to 1,665

The death toll from the coronavirus known as Covid-19 in mainland China has risen by 142 to 1,665. Chinese authorities also reported the number of new cases has fallen for the third straight day to 2,009. The number of people infected globally stands at 68,500, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

Since the outbreak began in December, it has spread to more than 24 countries and prompted sweeping prevention measures from the Chinese government, including a lockdown of cities with a combined population of more than 60 million. Many countries have also placed travel restrictions on recent visitors to China. After Chinese President Xi Jinping played a muted public role in the early days of the epidemic, state media published on Saturday a speech President Xi delivered on February 3 in which he said he gave instructions on fighting the virus as early as January 7.

