Quarantined cruise ship passenger has 'no confidence' in PM as he appeals for Richard Branson's help

David Abel and his wife Sally have become unlikely celebrities. Credit: David Abel

A British man stuck on a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan said he has "no confidence" in Boris Johnson. David Abel also made an appeal to billionaire Richard Branson during a Facebook live video - asking the Virgin boss to charter a special plane for the British passengers. He added despite being a “staunch Tory” he had “no confidence” in the prime minister. Mr Abel said: “When he (Johnson) just says ‘keep calm, don’t panic’ – I’d like to see you in this situation, mate. I really would.”

David Abel has made an appeal to Richard Branson to help the Britons stuck onboard the quarantined cruise ship, the Diamond Princess. Credit: PA

He has become an unlikely celebrity due to his videos and now he and his wife Sally have featured in news outlets across the world. In the wake of his viral fame he said was now “appealing to one man”. “So, Richard Branson, I want to ask you a question, pal,” he said in a video posted on Valentine’s Day. “If you and your family were in this situation, what would you do? And please don’t say ‘chill out, stay calm’, that’s not what we want to hear. “I’m asking, what would it cost to hire one of your smaller planes, put all the Brits onboard, no flight attendants, packaged food? “Take us to Brize Norton, take us straight into the medical facility and let us do our quarantine there by people who can speak our language.”

Mr Abel has asked the Virgin boss to charter a special plane to bring British passengers home. Credit: PA