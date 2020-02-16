Capsule containing cheese and sweets sent to International Space Station to satisfy astronauts' cravings

A NASA cargo capsule carrying cheese and sweets amongst other items has blasted off towards the International Space Station (ISS) to satisfy astronauts' cravings.

It was third time lucky for the launch of the almost four-tonne shipment from Wallops Island in Virginia, following two failed attempts in the last week to send the supplies to the orbiting lab.

The capsule holds cheddar and manchego cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables, chocolate and three kinds of gummy sweets requested by the three station astronauts - Skittles, Hot Tamales, and Mike and Ikes - and should reach the team on Tuesday.