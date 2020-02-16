- ITV Report
Capsule containing cheese and sweets sent to International Space Station to satisfy astronauts' cravings
A NASA cargo capsule carrying cheese and sweets amongst other items has blasted off towards the International Space Station (ISS) to satisfy astronauts' cravings.
It was third time lucky for the launch of the almost four-tonne shipment from Wallops Island in Virginia, following two failed attempts in the last week to send the supplies to the orbiting lab.
The capsule holds cheddar and manchego cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables, chocolate and three kinds of gummy sweets requested by the three station astronauts - Skittles, Hot Tamales, and Mike and Ikes - and should reach the team on Tuesday.
The capsule also contained care packages from the astronauts' families, fresh food to offset the run-of-the-mill station grub and items for their experiments.
The space station is now home for Americans Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan as well as Russian Oleg Skripochka.
Ms Morgan has been up there since July and the two others since September; they'll remain on board until April.
Three other astronauts returned to Earth earlier this month.