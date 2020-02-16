'I sang my heart out': Sir Elton John ends concert early after pneumonia diagnosis

Sir Elton John said he has been diagnosed with walking pneumonia. Credit: PA

Sir Elton John has said he was “deeply upset and sorry” for cutting short a concert in New Zealand after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia. The music star, 72, was performing at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday when he lost his voice and broke down in tears on stage. In footage shared by fans on social media, Sir Elton is seen crying as he is escorted from the stage while thousands of concert-goers give him a standing ovation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sir Elton posted on Instagram a short while later: “I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. “I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. “I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. “Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

He shared a picture of himself accompanied on the stage by a member of the crew. According to one fan on social media, Sir Elton had told the audience earlier in the show: “My voice has completely gone, I’m so sorry.” He was tended to by a medic for around five minutes earlier in the set and continued to play before he was forced to stop completely. Lesley Warwick, from Auckland, who attended Sir Elton’s concert, said: “I was so sad for Sir Elton – the show was fantastic and he gave it everything he had. “Before his first song he forewarned the audience that he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier in the day but he was going to give it his best shot to get through the show. “Kiwis are a very understanding and compassionate lot – he was given a standing ovation as he left the stage. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart played and the audience sang the lyrics as he left.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.