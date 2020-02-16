Storm Dennis brings ‘life-threatening’ flood warnings to Wales

The Met Office has issued a red warning in south Wales. Credit: PA

Storm Dennis has brought "life-threatening" flood warnings to South Wales, as large parts of the country are lashed with rain and strong winds. The Met Office has issued a red - "danger to life" - warning because of heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding. “It’s quite an extreme move but we have seen widespread falls across the whole region,” forecaster Greg Dewhurst said. The storm has shut down roads and flooded railway lines on Sunday morning.

Storm Dennis pummels people with strong winds as they walk on the Millennium Bridge. Credit: PA

Severe flood warning were issued for the Scottish Borders and for the River Neath in South Wales, while local media reported the River Taff had burst its banks at Pontypool. At about 7am on Sunday there were 198 flood warnings, meaning immediate action is required, and 326 flood alerts warning people to be prepared, covering an area from Scotland’s River Tweed to the rivers of west Cornwall. In the 24 hours to 7am, Tredegar in south-eastern Wales received 105 mm of rain, while the fastest gust recorded in same period was in Aberdaron where 91 mph was recorded at 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued amber alerts – meaning people must be prepared to change plans and protect themselves and their family from the storm – for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East Sussex and Kent. Rail services were suspended across South Wales after tracks were submerged by rain, while the line between Derby and Long Eaton was also closed. Flooding saw the M54 westbound closed at Telford, along with the A616 around Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire and the A52 between Stragglethorpe and Gamston in the East Midlands, Highways England said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Relief from Storm Dennis is still some distance away, the Met Office’s Mr Dewhurst said, adding that “heavy rain and strong winds” would continue across large parts of the UK on Sunday. “South Wales will see a lot of rain fall before Dennis moves north later to Scotland and Northern Ireland.” Earlier, the Ministry of Defence deployed British Army personnel to assist people in West Yorkshire areas badly hit by flooding during last weekend’s Storm Ciara.

The British Army was drafted in to help people in Upper Calder Valley in West Yorkshire. Credit: PA