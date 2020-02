Forth and Tay road bridges closed to all traffic in Storm Dennis aftermath

The Forth and Tay road bridges were closed to all traffic, with weather warnings still in place amid the aftermath of Storm Dennis. Winds battered most of Scotland on Sunday with a Met Office warning in place until 11am on Monday.

At around 9pm, the Tay Road Bridge connecting Fife and Dundee was open only to cars and single-decker buses. However, this was revised less than an hour later because of the high winds. The same decision was made for the Forth Road Bridge after 10pm, with gusts of 65mph.

At the other end of the country, emergency service crews rescued two people “just in the nick of time” after their car was swept from the road and pinned to a metal gate by a torrent of floodwater. Specialist fire crews waded into the fast-flowing water in the Scottish Borders as Storm Dennis lashed down to save the pair from the “extremely dangerous situation” after a river had burst its banks. Photos of the rescue and its aftermath show the Volkswagen Golf in a field, perpendicular to the Newcastleton road. The pair were taken to hospital by paramedics after being rescued from the “perilous” scenario, but were later discharged and able to return home.

