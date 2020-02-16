UK Weather Forecast: Remaining wet and windy with showers to follow bringing risk of more flooding.

Today: Storm Dennis is still bringing heavy rain and gales in the south so further disruption is possible. However this will gradually clear southeastwards, most areas turning brighter and showery from the west. Showers, heavy, frequent and blustery with hill snow in the north. Colder.

Tonight: Windy with clear spells and showers, these heavy and frequent in some western and northern areas. Snow falling over hills in northern and central UK, with possible icy patches.

Monday: Rather chilly, showery and windy, gales especially in the north. Some interludes of bright sunshine in between; in the sun and out of the wind perhaps not feeling too bad.