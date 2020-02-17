Apple warns of coronavirus impact on results

Apple is warning investors it won’t meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the coronavirus outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.

The California-based company said on Monday all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. But the company said production was ramping up slowly.

“The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues,” Apple said in a statement.

The death toll from Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1,770 as of Monday.