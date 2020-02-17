PM's EU advisor to set out UK's Brexit trade goals after France predicts tough battle

The UK's Brexit negotiator will use a trip to Brussels to set out Boris Johnson's plans for a trade deal with the EU, as France warned the two sides would "rip each other apart".

The Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost will spell out the UK's demands in a speech on Monday night, after French foreign minister Jean-Yves le Drian predicted a bruising battle on a post-Brexit deal.

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, he made clear that Brussels will defend its interests when negotiations begin next month.

"I think that on trade issues and the mechanism for future relations, which we are going to start on, we are going to rip each other apart," he said.

"But that is part of negotiations, everyone will defend their own interests." Mr le Drian, a close ally of president Emmanuel Macron, is the latest senior EU figure to warn that the negotiations will be difficult.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and chief negotiator Michel Barnier have both cast doubt on Boris Johnson's aim to reach a comprehensive agreement by the end of the year when the Brexit transition period runs out.