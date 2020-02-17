Boris Johnson faces calls to sack controversial Number 10 adviser

Andrew Sabisky was hired by Number 10 following a call for 'misfits and weirdos' by Boris Johnson's top aide. Credit: Twitter/The Young Tractarians, PA

Boris Johnson has been urged to sack a new Downing Street adviser who once suggested enforcing the uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies “creating a permanent underclass”. Andrew Sabisky was drafted in to Number 10 after the PM’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings called for “misfits and weirdos” to apply to advise the Government. He reportedly once suggested that the benefits of a purported cognitive enhancer, which can prove fatal, are “probably worth a dead kid once a year”. Writing on Mr Cummings’ website in 2014, he said: “One way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a permanent underclass would be to legally enforce universal uptake of long-term contraception at the onset of puberty.

“Vaccination laws give it a precedent, I would argue.” He also suggested black Americans have a lower average IQ than white Americans. When asked about Mr Sabisky, Number 10 declined to comment. The prime minister's official spokesman told reporters he would not comment on individual appointments. Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett said: “There are really no words to describe Boris Johnson’s appointment as one of his senior advisers a man who is on record as supporting the forced sterilisation of people he considers not worthy. “He must of course be removed from this position immediately.” Geneticist Dr Adam Rutherford also criticised the comments, writing on Twitter: “Like Cummings, he appears to be bewitched by science, without having made the effort to understand the areas he is invoking, nor it’s history.”

