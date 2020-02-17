Caroline Flack said she would kill herself after alleged assault on boyfriend

Caroline Flack told police she would kill herself after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend in December. The TV presenter was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London on Saturday, after taking her own life. Flack, who was described as “vulnerable” by her management, had pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her former flat in north London in a court hearing in December.

The trial at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court heard that, in the aftermath of the alleged incident, Flack told police “I did it” and then warned she would kill herself. Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating after police were called to her flat in Islington on December 12. The Metropolitan Police declined to comment, although further detail may emerge at an inquest.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island after the alleged assault. The ITV programme did not air on Sunday night, but will be back on Monday with a tribute to Flack. An ITV spokeswoman said: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. “All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news. “After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. “Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”