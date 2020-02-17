Covid-19 death toll in China rises by 105

Mainland China on Monday reported a slight upturn in new cornavirus cases but a lower daily death toll than 24 hours earlier. Chinese health authorities said there were 105 deaths from Covid-19 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, down from the 142 announced a day earlier. The new figure brought the death toll in the country to 1,770. The 2,048 new cases announced on Monday came after three days of declines but was up by just 29 cases from the previous day’s figure.

Another 10,844 had recovered from Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, and had been discharged from hospitals, authorities said. The new figures came after a recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping was published by state media in an apparent attempt to demonstrate the Communist Party leadership acted decisively from the beginning of the crisis. However, it also opened Mr Xi up to criticism over why the public was not alerted sooner.

Mr Xi’s speech indicated for the first time that he was leading the response to a new virus outbreak from early on in the crisis. He said he gave instructions on fighting the virus on January 7 and ordered the shutdown that began on January 23 of cities at the epicentre of the outbreak. His remarks were published by state media late on Saturday. Taiwan on Sunday reported its first death from the virus, the fifth fatality outside of mainland China. Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported the person who died was a man in his 60s living in central Taiwan. He had not travelled overseas recently and had no known contact with virus patients, CNA said, citing Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung.

