Donald Trump takes 'The Beast' on a parade lap at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump took his presidential armoured limo - known as 'The Beast' - on parade lap to open the Daytona 500 race in Florida on Sunday.

He and First Lady Melania treated the audience of nearly 100,000 to a flyover of Air Force One before riding round the famous race track with his security motorcade and race cars in tow.

But despite the grand welcome, the race was eventually postponed following two lengthy rain delays.