Downing Street advisor Andrew Sabisky quits amid eugenics comments row

Andrew Sabisky has quit as a Government contractor. Credit: Twitter/Andrew Sabisky

Downing Street adviser Andrew Sabisky has announced his resignation amid criticism over controversial past comments, including once suggesting the enforced uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies which were "creating a permanent underclass". Writing on Twitter, Mr Sabisky said he had taken the decision to resign because he did not want to be a "distraction" to the Government and wanted to do "real work" rather than be in the "middle of a giant character assassination". "If I can't do the work properly there's no point."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Sabisky's resignation came just hours after Downing Street refused to condemn his past comments. Labour said Number 10's refusal to condemn the remarks was "disgusting", while Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Government must "demonstrate some basic but fundamental values". The contractor was drafted in after the Prime Minister's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings called for "misfits and weirdos" to apply for jobs in Government. Mr Sabisky reportedly once suggested that the benefits of a purported cognitive enhancer, which can prove fatal, are “probably worth a dead kid once a year”. Writing on Mr Cummings’ website in 2014, he said: “One way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a permanent underclass would be to legally enforce universal uptake of long-term contraception at the onset of puberty. “Vaccination laws give it a precedent, I would argue.” He also suggested black Americans have a lower average IQ than white Americans.

Boris Johnson’s key adviser Dominic Cummings called for 'misfits and weirdos' to apply for jobs in Government. Credit: PA