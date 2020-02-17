Sir Elton John plans to complete New Zealand concerts

Sir Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week despite being forced to cut short a performance in Auckland on Sunday night, his tour promoters said on Monday. Video clips posted online by fans showed Sir Elton breaking down in tears as he told the cheering crowd he could not go on. The 72-year-old singer said he had walking pneumonia and was assisted off stage. Tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said on Monday Sir Elton was resting and doctors were confident he would swiftly recover.

“Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night,” the promoters’ statement said. “At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned.” The concert was part of Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The tour lists performances at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday and Thursday. Sir Elton thanked the concert attendees via an Instagram post and apologised for ending the show early. “I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible,” Sir Elton wrote. “I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.”