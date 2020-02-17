English cellist Jacqueline du Pre's life brought to the Royal Ballet

It might not be everyone's cup of tea but it's my guilty pleasure.

On the nights when I'm not doing News at Ten - I often slide off to the ballet.

In the last few years I've felt increasingly drawn to it, partly by a need to experience a different form of storytelling.

Away from the battery of words in news - often frantic, sometimes toxic - it has been a blissful escape to world where the tiniest, almost imperceptible flutter of a hand or the fine extension of a limb to music gives expression to some of our deepest truths.

It is a world beyond words.