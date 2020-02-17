English cellist Jacqueline du Pre's life brought to the Royal Ballet
It might not be everyone's cup of tea but it's my guilty pleasure.
On the nights when I'm not doing News at Ten - I often slide off to the ballet.
In the last few years I've felt increasingly drawn to it, partly by a need to experience a different form of storytelling.
Away from the battery of words in news - often frantic, sometimes toxic - it has been a blissful escape to world where the tiniest, almost imperceptible flutter of a hand or the fine extension of a limb to music gives expression to some of our deepest truths.
It is a world beyond words.
So to film with some of the world's finest dancers at the Royal Ballet this week was more than a guilty pleasure.
On Monday night they bring a world premiere to the stage in Covent Garden of a work celebrating the life of 20th century legend: Jacqueline du Pre, one of the great cellists in history.
Her genius, passion and virtuosity were surely unforgettable for anyone who saw her perform in the 1960s.
But this rise to classical stardom was cut cruelly short when multiple sclerosis crept in through her fingertips to eventually debilitate her entirely.
So how then, in an art form defined by its line and fluidity - to portray the challenge of disability in a ballet?
It has been fascinating to take a look at the artistic process.
For its choreographer Cathy Marston, it has been deeply personal - her own mother has MS.
The Royal Ballet enlisted the help of the Multiple Sclerosis society, and are now running a project with them to create a ballet of their own.
Principal dancer Lauren Cuthbertson, who portrays Jackie, not only took cello lessons - but advice from suffers of MS as to how the illness can ebb and flow - change the line of the body - change the relationship with life itself.
To see the dancers, through Cathy Marston, breathe new life into this legendary story is so moving.
Love, passion, triumph and loss - it is all there...in the music, in the bodies..beyond words.
The Cellist opens tonight at The Royal Opera House Covent Garden.
My piece will run tonight on News at Ten.