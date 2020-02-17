David Lloyd Leisure group to be prosecuted after three-year-old boy dies in swimming pool

David Lloyd Leisure is to be prosecuted over alleged health and safety breaches following the death of a three-year-old boy in one of the firm’s pools.

Leeds City Council made the announcement on Monday after an inquest jury returned a conclusion of accident at a hearing in Wakefield.

The jury heard how Rocco Wright died after he was pulled from the water by his father at the David Lloyd centre in Leeds on April 21 2018.

The hearing has been told that there was only one 17-year-old lifeguard on duty at the time of the incident.

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: “The death of a child in any circumstances is tragic, and we continue to offer the Wright family our sincerest sympathy.

“Leeds City Council’s Health and Safety Inspectors have investigated the circumstances of Rocco’s death and believe that David Lloyd Leisure Ltd have committed offences under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 which we intend to prosecute in the near future.

“We will keep in regular contact with the family and ensure they are informed and supported throughout this next stage.”