Love Island set to return with tribute to Caroline Flack after former presenter's death

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

Love Island will return on Monday night with a tribute to former presenter Caroline Flack, after the show was not aired on on Saturday and Sunday following her death. The 40-year-old was found dead at her London home on Saturday. Whilst the main show will return on Monday night, Aftersun, a spin-off series of the dating reality programme, will not air. Ms Flack stepped down from presenting duties after being charged with the assault of her boyfriend. She had entered a not guilty plea to the charge of assault by beating during a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court shortly before Christmas.

Caroline Flack at a Love Island Live photocall, the show she previously presented. Credit: PA

In a statement released by ITV on Monday evening, the broadcaster's director of television, Kevin Lygo, said: "Everyone at ITV is absolutely devastated and still trying to process this tragic news. "Caroline was part of Love Island from the very beginning and her passion, dedication and boundless energy contributed to the show’s success. "After Caroline stepped down from the show ITV made it clear that the door was left open for her to return and the Love Island production team remained in regular contact with her and continued to offer support over the last few months. "Love Island will return tonight and will include a tribute to Caroline that the team in South Africa and Iain Stirling have put together. "Caroline loved Love Island and was very vocal in her support of the show. "Viewers could relate to her and she to them and that was a big part of the programme’s success. "We will all miss her very much."

Former CPS Prosecutor Nazir Afzal defended the decision to continue with the trial, despite the lack of support from Mr Burton. He told ITV News: "When it comes to the police and prosecution service, they just did their job. "This is what they do in relation to allegations of domestic abuse a thousands times a day, every day of the year." He continued: "What they found in this case was evidence, which they looked at. "They made a judgement that there was the right case to bring, additionally when the complainant decided to withdraw his allegation, that happens frequently in relation to domestic abuse. "Again they looked at the case again and they still decided there was enough evidence. "The issue around her mental health and vulnerability is one that I know people will be concerned about, but I know from my own experience that prosecutors do look at the vulnerability of the suspect," he said.