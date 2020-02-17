Nearly £30,000 raised for flood-hit South Wales

Rachel Cox inspecting flood damage in her kitchen in Nantgarw. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Fundraising appeals have been launched to help those affected by the severe flooding caused by Storm Dennis in South Wales. In some of the worst-hit areas people were evacuated from their homes by lifeboat and taken to emergency rescue centres after their properties and businesses were devastated by the storm. Roads remain blocked by floods and landslips but Natural Resources Wales said the severe flood warnings have been downgraded to flood warnings.

Debris and displaced cars in Nantgarw, in South Wales. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Local businesses are collecting donations for people who have lost everything and more than a dozen online fundraising appeals have been launched – raising nearly £30,000 in less than 24 hours. Taff’s Well rugby club opened its doors to offer hot showers, food and drink but since then has become a collection point for essential items, such as toiletries and bedding. A local building firm was also dropping off a large amount of sand for residents needing sandbags in Treorchy and Pentre. Residents brought shovels and brushes to help clear away flood water and mud from one street in Treorchy. Plaid Cymru AM Leanne Wood, who represents the Rhondda in the National Assembly for Wales, said: “The way communities in the Rhondda have pulled together, in adversity, to help those in need, has been absolutely astounding.”

