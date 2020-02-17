Primal Scream producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall has died aged 56

"Genius" Primal Scream producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall has been remembered as a "cosmic traveller" after his death at the age of 56.

The musician, who produced Screamadelica, died in hospital after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

A statement from his PR agency said: "We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London.

"The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.

"His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts. Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made in due course."