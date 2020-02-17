Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Three separate stabbings leave three men seriously injured in London

Scotland Yard said police were called at 4.24pm on Sunday to Sandringham Road, Barking, to reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a man in his mid-twenties, is in a critical condition in an east London hospital.

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the incident, and a crime scene is in place.

Police said two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, a man has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Hackney, north-east London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to Brooke Road at about 5pm on Sunday and that no arrests had been made.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

At a third stabbing officers saw a fight between two men on the New North Road in Ilford at 5.44pm.

One man in his 30s was suffering a stab and slash wounds. He was taken to hospital where he is also in a life threatening condition.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.