Three separate stabbings leave three men seriously injured in London

Scotland Yard said police were called at 4.24pm on Sunday to Sandringham Road, Barking, to reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a man in his mid-twenties, is in a critical condition in an east London hospital.

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the incident, and a crime scene is in place.

Police said two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, a man has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Hackney, north-east London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to Brooke Road at about 5pm on Sunday and that no arrests had been made.