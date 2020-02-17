Tory MP says Government should not attack BBC

Conservative MP Huw Merriman has defended the BBC from attack by his own Government.

Mr Merriman, who is chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the BBC, has warned that the corporation “should not be a target”.

In a column in Monday’s Daily Telegraph, he writes that the Government is delivering on Brexit, recruiting more police officers and increasing sentences for the most violent criminals, but “we appear to have gone back on ourselves” regarding the BBC.

Mr Merriman writes that “it feels as if senior government aides are now ramping up an unedifying vendetta against this much-admired corporation.

“This culminated in a bizarre promise this weekend to ‘whack’ the BBC with a suggestion it should “be slimmed down and put on subscription”.