Ken Clarke says Dominic Cummings should 'vanish' as he attacks way Prime Minister Boris Johnson runs government

Former Tory chancellor Ken Clarke has attacked the way Boris Johnson runs his government and said top adviser Dominic Cummings can only continue in his role if he "vanishes".

The former father of the House criticised Mr Cummings for frequently being in the news and claimed he can only last in Number 10 if the "personal appearances stop and he vanishes and he goes back to being the back room apparatchik".

In a candid interview for the Acting Prime Minister podcast - which will air in full on Wednesday - Mr Clarke laid into the Prime Minister for allowing policy updates to be made via leaks to newspapers by Mr Cummings.

"You can’t go on like this, you can’t govern a country and explain what you’re doing for the public by the medium of leaks from an exotic aide in Number 10," he said.

He told podcast host Paul Brand it is not Mr Cummings' job to brief newspapers and claimed what he tells them is "absolute nonsense".

He went on: "It will after time become ridiculous and actually it will go wrong there are plenty of bad news gaffs that keep occurring now."

When asked if Mr Cummings holds too much of a strong position, Mr Clarke said: "I don't know what power he has but he shouldn't have the power of the Prime Minister, he just has the ear of the Prime Minister".