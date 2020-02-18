- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson reaches financial agreement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached an agreement relating to the division of money after separating two years ago, a family court judge has been told.
Judge Sarah Gibbons oversaw a private hearing in the Central Family Court in London.
The ruling now paves the way for Ms Wheeler to file for divorce.
Neither Mr Johnson or Ms Wheeler attended the hearing, with both being represented by their barristers.
The case number showed Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler were involved in a dispute relating to money or assets.
The couple announced they had separated and were going through the process of divorce in September 2018 – saying that “as friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead”.
Mr Johnson was a childhood friend of Ms Wheeler - the daughter of BBC journalist Charles Wheeler - when they were both pupils at the European School in Brussels.
Mr Johnson met his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen while they were students at Oxford. They married in 1987 but the marriage was annulled in 1993.
Later that year, Mr Johnson married Ms Wheeler and the pair have four children together.
Mr Johnson, 55, has been dating Carrie Symonds, 31, since last year and the couple live together in Downing Street.