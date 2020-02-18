Boris Johnson reaches financial agreement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler

Marina Wheeler (left) and Boris Johnson prior to their seperation. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached an agreement relating to the division of money after separating two years ago, a family court judge has been told. Judge Sarah Gibbons oversaw a private hearing in the Central Family Court in London. The ruling now paves the way for Ms Wheeler to file for divorce.

Neither Mr Johnson or Ms Wheeler attended the hearing, with both being represented by their barristers. The case number showed Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler were involved in a dispute relating to money or assets. The couple announced they had separated and were going through the process of divorce in September 2018 – saying that “as friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead”.

Mr Johnson, 55, has been dating Carrie Symonds, 31, since last year and the couple live together in Downing Street. Credit: PA