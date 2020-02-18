- ITV Report
-
Who's up for what at the Brit Awards 2020?
The 40th Brit Awards gets underway on Tuesday night with singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave leading the way in the nominations.
While Capaldi and Dave both featured four times, there were only four nominations for women out of a possible 25 in the categories which are not gender-specific.
A star-studded selection of performers will take to the stage at the O2 Academy in London on Tuesday, with Sir Rod Stewart closing the show.
Billie Eilish - the youngest artist ever to record a 007 title track - will perform her sombre James Bond theme song No Time To Die for the first time.
The Brit Awards 2020 will be broadcast on ITV from 8pm and it can be watched online on the ITV Hub.
Here's a full list of the nominees:
Male solo artist:
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Stormzy
Female solo artist:
- Mabel
- Freya Ridings
- FKA Twigs
- Charli XCX
- Mahalia
Song of the year:
- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
- Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
- Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
- Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location
- Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
- AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
- Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
- Tom Walker - Just You And I
- Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
- Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Group:
- Coldplay
- Foals
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D Block Europe
- Bastille
New artist:
- Aitch
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
Album:
- Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
- Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
- Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
- Dave - Psychodrama
- Harry Styles - Fine Line
International male solo artist:
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Tyler, The Creator
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
International female solo artist
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo