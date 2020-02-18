Budget to take place on March 11, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirms

Rishi Sunak posted a photograph of himself working at his desk on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/ Rishi Sunak

The Budget will still take place on March 11, new Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed. There had been confusion amongst the government as to whether the Budget statement would still go ahead as planned, following the resignation of Sajid Javid. Mr Sunak tweeted a picture of himself working at his desk with the caption: "Cracking on with preparations for my first Budget on March 11.

"It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people – levelling up and unleashing the country’s potential." Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had previously said there may be a delay to next month's Budget in order to give Mr Sunak time to prepare. Mr Shapps said on Sunday: "I haven’t heard whether the date of March is confirmed as yet. "He is probably looking at it."

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at the first meeting of the new Cabinet. Credit: PA

Mr Sunak replaced Sajid Javid as the Chancellor last week following a Cabinet reshuffle. Mr Javid was reportedly unhappy with requests made by the prime minister to dismiss his team of special advisers. The former Chancellor said he was left with "no option" but to resign. During Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle Mr Javid was asked to stay in post, but on the condition he "replaced all" his political advisers.

Speaking last week, former Chancellor Sajid Javid said 'any self-respecting minister' would reject Number 10's conditions