Calls for tougher regulation of second hand clothes

Ghana is becoming littered with the remnants of our fast fashion choices. Credit: ITV News

Following an investigation by ITV News, the UK’s recycling industry is calling for better regulation of the international trade in second-hand clothing. The Textile Recycling Association says the Environment Agency should do more to prevent "people operating under the radar". It comes after our cameras filmed piles of discarded clothes in Ghana left on illegal dumps and even polluting the sea. The figures we have obtained tell their own story. ITV News found that 63, 418,990kg of old cloths from the UK were sent to be sold in Ghana last year - our analysis shows that's doubled in a decade.

Historically Ghana has a vibrant and important second-hand clothes industry. Credit: ITV News

Overall, exported cast-off clothing from the UK is up 35% in the same period. The value of what we send has halved from as little as £200 a tonne to just £100 in just 12 months, according to industry documents we've seen. There are fears that the fall in value means unscrupulous dealers will send ever-increasing volumes in order to maintain their incomes. That could open the door for even more low quality items being exported. When we put clothes into a recycling scheme, we expect it be part of the solution - not part of the problem. Yet our new evidence shows exports of second hand clothes to developing countries are becoming an unmanageable deluge. Even insiders want more regulation of what we send to countries like Ghana.

One trader of used clothes to Africa spoke to me anonymously about commercial pressures leading to a deluge of poor quality garments: "Yes there are people doing that already. "That's why the dumps are there." Much of the used clothing we donate to charities, councils and retailers' schemes gets sold to traders. Some export up to 60% of the garments, but reputable traders sift out poor quality items first so dumping and waste are far less likely. But according to Alan Wheeler of the Textile Recycling Association, a lack of regulation is leading to "people operating under the radar". He says "we need checks both in the recipient country, but also government officials in this country should be paying closer scrutiny". Checks of the containers would expose any operators who are sending out unsuitable clothes.

Piles of waste clothing stacked up in Ghana. Credit: ITV News