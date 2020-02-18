British couple on quarantined cruise test positive for coronavirus

A British couple on board the cruise ship quarantined in Japan amid coronavirus fears have tested positive.

David and Sally Abel, who became unlikely celebrities due to their video journals on board the ship, shared the update on Tuesday morning.

Sharing to his Facebook page, Mr Abel wrote: "There is going to be a time of quiet.

"We have been proved positive and leaving for hospital soon. Blessings all xxx"

It comes after the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) pledged they were “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals still on board the cruise ship.

The department has faced pressure to fly home the 74 Britons on the Diamond Princess after the US chartered two planes and repatriated 340 of its citizens.

“Given the conditions on board, we are working to organise a flight back to the UK for British nationals on the Diamond Princess as soon as possible,” a statement from the department said.