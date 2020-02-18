Coronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll rise

Mainland China reported 1,886 new cases and 98 more deaths for a total of 1,868 in its coronavirus update on Tuesday as officials said more than 80% of cases had been mild. The latest figures came after Chinese health officials published the first details on nearly 45,000 cases of infection with the coronavirus that originated there, saying not only had the majority of cases been mild but new ones seemed to be falling since early this month. The death toll was down slightly from the 105 fatalities in the 24 hours to Monday morning, The report on the 45,000 cases by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention prompted guarded optimism from health authorities.

A total of 72,436 cases had been reported in mainland China as of Tuesday, although a spike in recent cases was due to a broader definition in the hardest-hit region based on doctors’ diagnoses before laboratory tests were completed. Monday’s report gives the World Health Organisation a “clearer picture of the outbreak, how it’s developing and where it’s headed”, WHO’s director-general told a news conference. “It’s too early to tell if this reported decline will continue. Every scenario is still on the table,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. China may postpone its annual congress in March, its biggest political meeting of the year, to avoid travel while the disease is still spreading. Communist Party officials will meet on February 24 to deliberate on a postponement of the meeting due to start on March 5.

The new disease, called Covid-19, first emerged in December in Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei province, and has spread to more than two dozen other countries. The new study reports on 44,672 cases confirmed in China as of February 11. The virus caused severe symptoms such as pneumonia in 14% of them and critical illness in 5%. The fatality rate for these confirmed cases was 2.3% — 2.8% for males and 1.7% for females. Those rates are lower than for SARS and MERS, which are caused by two similar viruses, but Covid-19 ultimately could prove more deadly if it spreads to far more people than the other two diseases. Ordinary influenza has a fatality rate of 0.1% yet kills hundreds of thousands because it infects millions each year. The Covid-19 cases include relatively few children, and the risk of death rises with age.

