Sir Elton John cancels New Zealand shows as he battles pneumonia

The singing star had earlier cut short a performance in Auckland. Credit: PA

Sir Elton John has cancelled his two remaining New Zealand shows as he continues to suffer from a bout of pneumonia. The shows have been rescheduled for next year following the shortened performance in Auckland earlier this week after he lost his voice, and needed medical help on stage. The Rocket Man star said in a statement he was "incredibly disappointed" and sent his apologies to his fans. It is not clear if his illness will affect other dates on his tour, which next moves to Australia.

Video clips posted online by fans at Sunday night’s performance showed the singing superstar breaking down in tears as he told the cheering crowd he could not go on any longer. The 72-year-old said he had walking pneumonia and was assisted off stage. Tour promoter Chugg Entertainment initially said Sir Elton was recovering and the tour would go on as planned, aside from pushing back the next performance by one day to Wednesday. But on Tuesday night, the promoters released another statement, according to the New Zealand Herald. "Despite the best efforts of a performer who never wants to disappoint his fans, upon further consultation from doctors and specialists, it has this evening been decided that Sir Elton John’s two remaining Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, performances will be rescheduled to Friday 15 and Saturday 16 January 2021," it said.

Sir Elton said: "I always want to be able to give 100% and I’m afraid that, right now, I’m not able to do that. "I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can’t wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows."

The concerts were part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. After the New Zealand shows, John is scheduled for seven performances in Australia before travelling to the US and Canada.

Elton John performing at the Oscar's ceremony earlier this month. Credit: AP