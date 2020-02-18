Flood warnings remain in place with more rain to come

Severe flood warnings remain in place in the wake of Storm Dennis, with more rain expected to fall later this week. The Environment Agency (EA) said downpours have swelled rivers to “exceptional” levels in parts of Britain. Communities across the country are counting the cost of the weekend’s storm, which left hundreds of properties flooded.

Among the worst affected areas were South Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire where major incidents were declared. A woman who was swept away by floodwater near Tenbury in Worcestershire on Sunday was found dead on Monday. A statement from the family of Yvonne Booth, 55, from the Great Barr area of Birmingham, said: “Yvonne is a very much loved member of our family and we are all devastated by this news. “We appreciate the continued support from the emergency services. We would like to ask for our privacy at this time.”

