Harry and Meghan reportedly 'banned' from using Sussex Royal brand

The couple have reportedly been barred from using the brand. Credit: PA

A new life in North America: the couple have upped sticks for the other side of the Atlantic. Credit: PA

The decision, as reported by the Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English, would appear to give the couple little choice but to re-brand their entire operation. They had sought to register Sussex Royal as a worldwide trademark and apply it to a range of products including clothing and merchandise. Harry and Meghan had initially planned to be half-in and half-out of the Royal Family when they announced their surprise decision to step down as senior Royals in January. But it was decided, after conversations with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and senior courtiers that their preferred model was not possible, particularly if the Sussexes were going to spend the majority of their time in North America.

Harry has cited his childhood experiences as one of the reasons for his family stepping away from royal duties. Credit: PA