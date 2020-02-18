Harry and Meghan reportedly 'banned' from using Sussex Royal brand
We should not be surprised by the story in Wednesday’s Daily Mail that the Queen has stepped in on the future use of the 'Sussex Royal' brand by Harry and Meghan.
The name is already used for the couple’s Instagram page – where there are 11.2 million followers of @sussexroyal.
And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched their new website using the name, sussexroyal.com.
Harry and Meghan had also planned to use the branding for their new charitable foundation, which they have still yet to launch.
The decision, as reported by the Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English, would appear to give the couple little choice but to re-brand their entire operation.
They had sought to register Sussex Royal as a worldwide trademark and apply it to a range of products including clothing and merchandise.
Harry and Meghan had initially planned to be half-in and half-out of the Royal Family when they announced their surprise decision to step down as senior Royals in January.
But it was decided, after conversations with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and senior courtiers that their preferred model was not possible, particularly if the Sussexes were going to spend the majority of their time in North America.
The matter is a very sensitive one and neither the Sussexes’ spokesperson nor Buckingham Palace would comment directly on the decision last night.
But a royal source did say: "As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal', in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing."
They first used the Sussex Royal name after they created their own household last year when they split from Prince William and Kate at Kensington Palace.
Prince Harry is due back in the UK next month before the Sussexes’ new arrangements come into effect in the Spring.
It’s not know if Meghan and their son Archie will come back with him.
The couple have recently spoken at an event in Miami for the banking giant JP Morgan, and they spent time at Stanford University in California as they make further arrangements for their charity foundation.
Intense work is still going on in Buckingham Palace to finalise Harry and Meghan’s departure – and this name change is part of the negotiations.