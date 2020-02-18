HSBC job cuts: London in the centre of the storm

HSBC is headquartered in London, but it's unclear how many job losses will be made in the UK. Credit: PA

On the face of it, a profit of £10 billion for 2019 doesn’t look too shabby but it’s down sharply on the year before and HSBC has decided an overhaul is called for. The job cuts had been well trailed but the scale is far greater than had been expected. Over the next three years worldwide headcount will fall from 235,000 to “closer to 200,000” in the words of Noel Quinn, interim chief executive. HSBC employs 41,500 in the UK.

Job losses here will be “meaningful” although, unhelpfully, the bank is refusing to publish a meaningful number. HSBC’s retail bank in the UK (its 621 branches and the staff who work in them) look relatively safe for now. The business showed “great resilience” last year and is seen as a having brighter prospects.

The divisions that are misfiring are those at risk: HSBC’s investment banking operations in London and New York employ a lot of people and aren’t performing; its retail bank in France is barely profitable; its retail bank in the US is loss-making, one third of the branch network there will shut. HSBC wants to cut its costs by $4.5 billion by 2022. London will remain “a hub” for HSBC’s investment bank but it will undoubtedly take a hit as the bank shrinks activity and “rebalances” towards Hong Kong and Singapore where the pickings are richer. The presentation to investors this morning suggests HSBC will significantly reduce the size of its equities, derivatives and rates businesses.

HSBC also plans to merge its “back and middle office” sections of its commercial bank and its investment bank. Once again, there’s every chance that the jobs which are shed as a result will be felt in London and Birmingham. UNITE, the union, represents nearly 20,000 UK staff, in branches, call centres and back office roles, has called for urgent talks with management and criticised what it said was “yet another major reorganisation” by the bank.

