Jury begins deliberating in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial have started deliberating on charges in the landmark MeToo case that could put the once-powerful Hollywood mogul behind bars for the rest of his life. The panel of seven men and five women received instructions in the law from the judge before beginning to weigh charges that the film producer raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman, TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006. Weinstein denies the charges.

Mimi Haleyi, right, is one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers. Credit: AP

Jurors will also weigh actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegation of a mid-1990s rape in considering charges claiming Weinstein is a sexual predator, even though the allegation is too old to be charged on its own due to the statute of limitations. Other accusers gave evidence as part of the prosecution’s effort to show he used the same tactics to victimise many women over the years. A torrent of allegations against Weinstein in October 2017 spawned the MeToo movement. His trial is seen as a landmark moment for the cause, but Judge James Burke has cautioned jurors that it is "not a referendum on the MeToo movement".

Annabella Sciorra gave evidence in court against Harvey Weinstein. Credit: AP