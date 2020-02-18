I’m going to miss you: Love Island narrator pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered Caroline Flack’s “passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm” as the show paid tribute to her on Monday. The ITV2 dating show did not air on Saturday or Sunday after former presenter Flack was found dead at her home in east London, having taken her own life. It returned on Monday with a tribute to the TV star, who started hosting the programme in 2015. As footage of the sea and the sound of waves played, Stirling said: “We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time. “Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers.” He continued: “Like many of you right now we are all just trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another. “Caroline I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. “You were a true friend to me. I’m going to miss you Caz.”

A picture of the presenter then appeared, with the words “Caroline Louise Flack 1979 – 2020”. Russell Brand became the latest celebrity to pay tribute to Flack, calling her “a lovely little person, a real laugh, a dynamo”. In a lengthy blog post on his website, Brand wrote: “I am angry and sad that Caroline Flack found herself in that place. I am sad because she was a lovely little person, a real laugh, a dynamo and the idea that she had been so drained of hope by her circumstances chokes me. “I am angry because I have watched this play out before with vulnerable people in the public eye and I would like to slay with some righteous sword the salacious, foaming, incessant poking, trolling judgement that chased her to the grave.”

Brand, a TV presenter and actor whose film roles include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him To The Greek, said society’s “values” are in “serious need of reevaluation”. “I have resigned from fame because it brought out the worst in me, vanity, insecurity, jealousy, competitiveness,” he wrote. “Most people I’ve spoken to have comparable experiences, it’s hard to endure what celebrity does to your mental health without a robust constitution or strong counter measures to ground and protect you.” Prior to her death, ITV said the door was open for Flack to return to Love Island and that its production team “continued to offer her support”. Director of television Kevin Lygo also confirmed companion show Love Island: Aftersun would not air on Monday while the Morning After podcast would also not take place on Tuesday.

He said: “Everyone at ITV is absolutely devastated and still trying to process this tragic news. Caroline was part of Love Island from the very beginning and her passion, dedication and boundless energy contributed to the show’s success. Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of the ITV2 dating show after an alleged assault. The TV star pleaded not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton at a flat in north London during a court hearing in December.

On Friday, ambulance crews were called to a property in Clapton, north-east London, where Flack was thought to have recently moved – but a London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesman refused to confirm or deny reports that paramedics attended her flat. An LAS statement said: “We were called shortly after 10.30pm on 14 February to a residential property on Northwold Road, N16. “Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital. Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further.”

LAS also said crews were called to Northwold Road at 2.30pm on Saturday, adding that “a person was pronounced dead at the scene”, but wouldn’t comment on whether the two incidents were linked. The shock news prompted a flood of tributes from celebrities, but it also brought questions about the decision to persist with prosecuting Flack for the alleged assault, and about the pressures faced by TV celebrities from the press and social media. Her management company criticised the Crown Prosecution Service for pressing ahead with what it called a “show trial” even after her boyfriend said he did not support it.