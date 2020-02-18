Nissan shareholders vent spleen at management

Nissan shareholders have unleashed their anger at the Japanese car maker’s management for crashing stock prices, zero dividends and quarterly losses after the scandal-ridden departure of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

At the company’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, a succession of speakers demanded the company quickly fix diving car sales, and said its executives should give up their pay and work harder to repair a battered brand.

Ghosn, a superstar executive who had led Nissan for two decades, was arrested in November 2018. He was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges in Tokyo when he skipped bail late last year and escaped to Lebanon.

New Chief Executive Makoto Uchida apologised to shareholders for having “allowed the misconduct” of Ghosn and promised better governance, transparency and financial results, but pleaded for more time.