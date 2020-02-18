No10 aide Andrew Sabisky 'jumped before he was pushed' after controversial comments exposed

Controversial ex-Downing Street adviser Andrew Sabisky "jumped before he was pushed" a government minister has said, after the newly hired aide resigned following the exposure of "unacceptable" and "racist" comments.

Mr Sabisky, who once suggested enforcing the uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies creating a “permanent underclass”, announced he was standing down on Monday evening.

He said he did not want to be a distraction to the Government – having come under attack from Tory and Labour MPs over his highly contentious comments.

The aide was hired after the prime minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings called for "weirdos and misfits" to apply for jobs in government.

On Tuesday morning Mr Cummings was asked by a reporter whether he'd be hiring anymore weirdos.

He said the reporter should read "Philip Tetlock's superforecasters" rather than political pundits, who he said "don't know what they're talking about".