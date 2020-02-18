Stranded Britons waiting to be flown home from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

More than 70 British nationals stranded on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship are waiting to find out if they will be evacuated after the Government indicated they could be flown home. A Number 10 spokesman said on Monday those on board the Diamond Princess, which is docked off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, were being contacted about the possibility of a repatriation flight. It comes as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is attempting to contact British passengers who had travelled on another cruise ship, the Westerdam, after a female guest tested positive when she left the vessel.

The FCO has faced pressure to fly home the 74 Britons on the Diamond Princess after the US chartered two planes and repatriated 340 of its citizens. On Monday, the Japanese Health Ministry confirmed 99 more people on board have been diagnosed with the illness, bringing the total to 454.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Four Britons with confirmed coronavirus are currently in hospital in Japan, according to the latest official figures. A Number 10 spokesman said: “We sympathise with all those caught up in this extremely difficult situation. “The Foreign Office is in contact with all British people on the Diamond Princess, including to establish interest in a possible repatriation flight. “We are urgently considering all options to guarantee the health and safety of those on board.” It comes after Sir Richard Branson said Virgin Atlantic was “in discussions” with the Government over whether he could help those stranded. He responded via Twitter to an appeal from David and Sally Abel, who are among those who have been trapped in their cabins for days, who asked the British businessman and philanthropist to charter a special plane.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.