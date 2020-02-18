UK weather: Heavy showers, hail and thunder expected in the north

The southeast will start generally dry and bright and eastern parts of Scotland should get away with a mostly fine, albeit windy day. Otherwise a mix of sunshine and showers is expected.

The showers will be heavy in places with hail and thunder, and some snow is also likely on hills in the north.

It will be blustery, especially as the showers move through, and although temperatures will reach 10 or 11 Celsius (50 to 52F) it will feel colder out and about, especially in the north.