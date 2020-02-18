World sees growing move towards net zero emissions goals – analysis

Almost half the world’s economic output is generated in areas where there are now moves to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, analysis suggests.

The analysis finds more than 39 trillion US dollars (£30 trillion) of the world’s annual gross domestic product (GDP), or around 49%, is being generated in nations, regions and cities with an actual or proposed net zero target.

That includes 121 nations which have set or are proposing a goal to cut their carbon emissions down to net zero in or before 2050.

Net zero targets require a significant reduction in pollution and any emissions that remain are offset with measures such as tree planting to reach zero overall.

The list drawn up in the analysis by think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) includes places where a net zero target is being discussed by politicians, where leaders have made a political declaration, where legislation is being developed, or where it has been enacted.

It also includes two countries – Bhutan and Suriname – which are already carbon negative, absorbing more emissions through their forests than they produce.