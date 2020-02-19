Abdul Wahab: The seven-month-old baby who froze to death in a Syrian refugee camp

Pictures are what make television news, but sometimes those pictures are too dreadful to show.

On Wednesday we received footage that was neither violent nor bloody, but in its own way too dreadful to be broadcast.

Filmed on a family’s phone it showed a beautiful, chubby-cheeked baby being washed and dressed by his mother.

Seven-month-old Abdul Wahab was being put in a white baby grow.

He didn’t wriggle, he didn’t cry.

He couldn’t because he froze to death in the makeshift house his family now call home.