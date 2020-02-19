'Don't take on the BBC': Ken Clarke warns against dismantling 'hugely respected institution'

Tory grandee Ken Clarke has said the government should "not take on the BBC" amid rumours there are plans to scrap the compulsory licence fee.

In a wide ranging interview for the Acting Prime Minister podcast - which you can watch in full above - Mr Clarke said the BBC is a "hugely respected institution, here and abroad" that the government should not "take on".

The former Tory chancellor said the BBC is "extremely valuable" and labelled any move to scrap the licence fee in its entirety as "ludicrous".

In the podcast he also talks about life after politics, what it was like to have the Tory whip removed last year, and he's asked whether he expects to join the House of Lords later this year.

Mr Clarke claimed the "British middle-classes regard the BBC only slightly less than they regard the NHS".

"It’s not an institution you can take apart and make it go out and compete on a smaller scale with other independent broadcasters."

He told podcast presenter Paul Brand it looks "as though somebody wants to take the BBC on" and attributed rumours to "off-the-record briefings".

In reference to comments made earlier in the podcast regarding Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummnings, he said: "It’s the briefings again, the off-the-record briefings, because they think the BBC is left wing.