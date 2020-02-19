Antibiotic linked to increased risk of birth defects, study suggests

The use of frequently prescribed antibiotics in early pregnancy has been linked by researchers to an increased risk of major birth defects.

Macrolide antibiotics are widely used to treat common bacterial infections, often as an alternative for patients allergic to penicillin.

Experts have urged caution in their use during pregnancy and said alternatives should be prescribed if possible.

Researchers at University College London analysed data on 104,605 children born in the UK between 1990 and 2016 to assess the association between macrolide antibiotics and major malformations.

They also looked at whether there was a link to their use and neurodevelopmental disorders including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, ADHD and autism.

In the children of women prescribed macrolides during their pregnancy, 186 out of 8,632 had major malformations, they found.