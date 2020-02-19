Babies and young children dying in cold in Syria, warns UN humanitarian chief

Babies and young children who have fled the Russian-backed Syrian offensive are dying from the cold as they attempt to escape death in a war zone, the UN's humanitarian chief has warned.

Hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing Idlib - the last major rebel stronghold in Syria - as President Bashar Assad's forces attack the rebels in a bid to regain complete control of the country.

But as the forces advance, those who have fled their homes are being squeezed into ever smaller areas near Turkey’s border "under horrendous conditions".

Sir Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council that "the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe" in north west Idlib province has "overwhelmed" efforts to provide aid.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator said nearly 900,000 people have been displaced since December 1 when the government offensive began - more than half a million of them are children.