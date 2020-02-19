Blue tits ‘engage in promiscuous mating based on past encounters’

Blue tits will engage in promiscuous mating which is not random but shaped by past encounters, research suggests.

When it comes to breeding season and couples settle down, those extra-pair birds who had previously foraged together wind up establishing nests nearby, thereby predisposing them to extra-pair coupling.

Scientists found that birds which often foraged together in the colder months were more likely to end up as breeding pairs or partners outside of their couple.

They say many socially monogamous bird species engage in sexual behaviour outside their pair bond, often resulting in chicks.

But despite years of research, the ability to say which birds are likely to have young away from home has been limited.