Britons on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship await promised repatriation flight

Dozens of Britons aboard a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan face an anxious wait for repatriation on a charter flight promised by the UK government. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said UK citizens on the Diamond Princess cruise liner would be flown home “as soon as possible”. It is organising a repatriation flight from Toyko to the UK and said on Tuesday it hoped it would go ahead later this week, but no further plans have been announced.

There were 78 British passengers on the cruise liner when cases of coronavirus started to emerge. Four British cases have since been confirmed by the Foreign Office. But it is understood only healthy passengers with no symptoms of the new coronavirus, known as Covid-19, will have a seat on the plane. Even those who are symptom-free will be monitored and taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for 14 days of quarantine once they return to the UK. Anyone who develops symptoms during the flight will be taken to hospital.

Any pre-existing cases will be treated in Japan, it is understood, with no date set for their return. The first of the Diamond Princess cruise passengers who tested negative for the new coronavirus began leaving the ship after 14 days in quarantine. But the FCO warned that people who disembarked may not be able to join the evacuation flight. One of the passengers who has tested positive is a British pensioner who is also suffering from early onset dementia, his son has said. Steve Abel, of Northampton, said his parents, David and Sally Abel, have confirmed they have tested positive for the virus and have been told to stay in their cabin on the Diamond Princess. Mr Abel said his father has a number of medical issues.

