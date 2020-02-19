Concerns for mental health of cancer patients seeking answers online

A charity has expressed concerns for the mental health of tens of thousands of cancer patients who are feared to be scouring the web for answers about their diagnosis.

More than a quarter of a million people with cancer in Britain may have been left feeling anxious, depressed or confused after looking for information online, Macmillan Cancer Support said.

Some 39% of cancer patients surveyed for the charity said they had looked online for information about their diagnosis, of which more than a quarter (27%) reported a detrimental impact.

This rises to two in five (39%) of those who turned to the internet within moments of their diagnosis, the YouGov survey of 2,004 adults found.

Overall, one in 10 of the cancer patients (11%) said they had been negatively affected by looking up their diagnosis online.

When the results are scaled up to reflect the UK cancer population, it suggests more than 300,000 people could have experienced similar feelings.

Issuing a stark warning, Macmillan said people were turning to the web because they are confused about what their diagnosis means, with understaffing and unmanageable workloads hindering frontline staff.